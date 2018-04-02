Living room makeover for a city dad and his kids Charles, a single dad in New York City, needed a backdrop for his extensive pop art collection that was functional enough for his two young daughters to play in. Next: Before Photos

Before Classically, only the art and the electric guitar had been purchased. Joanna, Charles' designer, was working with a blank slate.

Ideas Based on his style survey and a quick call, Joanna was able to nail down the warm, mid-century modern, kid-friendly environment Charles was seeking.

Concepts Joanna brought Charles' personal style to life with a masculine bohemian color palette and complemented that with mid century modern, functional furniture.

3D Layout Leaving space for kids to play, the living room had plenty of seating and style--just as Charles requested.

Floorplan Since Charles fell for the design just as it was, Joanna created a floor plan so he could install everything as he had seen in the 3D layout.