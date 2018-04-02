*Design Madness 2018*: ~Vote~ + join the fun
The most delightful way to decorate your home.

Partner with an interior designer to create the perfect space, all online.

Find Your Style

How It Works

Havenly is the best way to design your home. We work within any budget, big or small. You can start from scratch or work with a designer using your existing furniture pieces.

Pick your designer
Personalize your design
Collaborate on ideas
Visualize your room
Chat with a pro
Shop with ease
Pick your designer
Havenly interior designers are vetted professionals and real people. Take our style survey to get matched with your perfect designer based on your style, or explore 100+ designers on your own.
Example page to review interior designer profiles and pick who you want to design your room
Personalize your design
We work with your budget, style, and unique space. We'll even incorporate any of your existing pieces into the room design. After you book your designer, fill out your room profile to tell us exactly what you are looking for.
Example of a completed client room profile includes goals, style, vision, budget, personality and room pictures
Collaborate on ideas
After 2 business days, your designer will come back to you with an initial set of ideas based on your vision. Give feedback along the way to refine a concept for your room. Your happiness is 100% guaranteed.
Sample idea and concepts with personalized products picked by an interior designer
Visualize your room
It's hard to imagine the perfect room! Share a floor plan and room dimensions, and we'll create a visualization of your room and a floor plan recommendation so you can envision the final result.
*ONLY AVAILABLE FOR THE FULL PACKAGE
An example 3-D layout and floor plan built by an interior designer
Chat with a pro
Throughout the three design revisions, collaborate online with your very own designer. If you aren't thrilled, we'll fix it. Once you've completed your room, we're still here to help you make changes until it's just right.
An example message screen shows how you collaborate with your interior designer
Shop with ease
Shop your curated list of products, sourced from over 150 sellers, all in one place. Your ordering concierge will purchase all your pieces and keep a close eye on your orders to ensure everything gets to you, with no hassle.
A preview of the products and prices selected by an interior designer for a room design

Pick your Havenly Package

mini design

$79
Best For
Final touches to a space, seasonal refresh
Select Mini
Up to 2 rounds of design revisions
1-2 weeks of design time 2 weeks of post-design support
Most Popular

full design

$199*
* get a $50 credit when you spend $500
on furniture and decor
Best For
Room makeovers, a blank canvas
Select Full
Up to 2 rounds of design revisions
2-3 weeks of design time 4 weeks of post-design support

chat with a designer

free
Best For
Try us out! Ask specific  product/style questions
Start Chatting
Sat - Thurs: 8am - 8pm PST
Fri: 8am - 4pm PST
design help within 24 hours

All packages include:

Work with a professional designer

The one-on-one experience of working with our talented team of designers can’t be matched anywhere else

A “just for you” design

Your home and your tastes are unique to you - and each step of the process is tailored to your likes, dislikes, and everything in-between

Simplified ordering (we do the work)

From start to finish, you shop from 200+ sellers and then order directly through Havenly

The best Customer Happiness Team

Any questions or concerns you have in any part of the design process, we’ve got you! Our team is available via chat, email, or phone to help out

Interior Design For Real People

Meet a Few Havenly Clients

Before Design After
Allie’s Coastal Living Room
Client: Allie
Designer: Shelby
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Budget: $10,000
Shelby was on top of things and had great ideas. She made it so I could spend my weekends with my family, and not at stores looking for furniture. I walk into the rooms Shelby designed and I feel happy and uplifted.” - Allie
Styles Used: #Classic #Coastal #Rustic
Before Design After
Amy’s Eclectic Modern Condo
Client: Amy
Designer: Stafford
Location: Denver, CO
Budget: $8,000
I had some pretty specific ideas in mind for my living room but was having trouble getting it done on my own. Stafford scoured my Pinterest boards, totally got my style...the final result is perfect.” - Amy
Styles Used: #Eclectic #Modern #Bohemian
Before Design After
Quirky California Living Room
Client: Ashley
Designer: Ann
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Budget: $3,500
Hey Ann, first let me say both rooms are super chic and I love the style! Thank you for making them so cohesive.” - Ashley
Styles Used: #Glam #Classic #Contemporary
Before Design After
Blake’s Modern Industrial Loft
Client: Blake
Designer: Amy
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Budget: $3,000
Hi Amy, we absolutely love what you came up with. This has been so much fun, and we love your eye - totally our vibe!” - Blake
Styles Used: #Modern #Industrial #Contemporary
Before Design After
Dilip’s Modern Bachelor Pad
Client: Dilip
Designer: Shelby
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Budget: $3,000
I appreciated that my designer incorporated the artwork and framed prints I’d wanted to keep - they are embodiments of who I am.” - Dilip
Styles Used: #Minimal #Modern #Eclectic
Before Design After
Eunice’s Family-Friendly Living Room
Client: Eunice
Designer: Stafford
Location: Denver, CO
Budget: $6,000
It has been a privilege to have your thoughts; residential design is such a great field because you not only make things pretty, but solve everyday problems :)” - Eunice
Styles Used: #Eclectic #Contemporary #Bohemian
Before Design After
Faye’s Dream-Worthy Living Room
Client: Faye
Designer: Kylee
Location: New York, NY
Budget: $3,000
I’m speechless. My husband and I are over the moon, Kylee. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts - it’s everything I could have dreamed of. We’re going to place our living room order tonight...eternally grateful.” - Faye
Styles Used: #Modern #Glam #Contemporary
Design After
An Elegant Southern Living Room
Client: Holly
Designer: Julianne
Location: New Orleans, LA
Budget: $1,800
Bottom line - you guys saved me time and money. The house is the last thing on my mind now when I walk through the door...everything has its place. We only see things we love. It feels like home because it is.” - Holly
Styles Used: #Transitional #Traditional #Contemporary
Before Design After
Jennifer’s Charming Office
Client: Jennifer
Designer: Jennifer
Location: Pembina, ND
Budget: $750
We only had a small budget for decorating our office, but our designer, Jennifer, did an amazing job of sourcing beautiful pieces that were affordable and unique!” - Jennifer
Styles Used: #Glam #Modern #Scandinavian
Design After
Jessica’s Feminine Bedroom
Client: Jessica
Designer: Amy
Location: Chicago, IL
Budget: $2,000
Amy, THANK YOU SO MUCH! It’s perfect!!! Can’t wait to see it all come to life. You’re the best!” - Jessica
Styles Used: #Classic #Glam #Traditional
Before Design After
A Family’s First Nursery
Client: Rachael
Designer: Shelby
Location: St. Louis, MO
Budget: $7,000
My experience with Shelby couldn’t have gone better. She took all my ideas and her ideas to narrow down a look that I fell in love with. Not only did I love the look…but she made sure the space was functional as a nursery.” - Rachael
Styles Used: #Glam #Contemporary #Bohemian
Before Design After
Sarah’s Serene Living Room
Client: Sarah
Designer: Stafford
Location: Durham, NC
Budget: $6,000
Thank you so much, this looks fantastic! I am so excited to move in, and start to see it all come to life!” - Sarah
Styles Used: #Contemporary #Farmhouse #Coastal
Before Design After
Terrin’s Bold Bedroom
Client: Terrin
Designer: Julianne
Location: Chicago, IL
Budget: $3,700
I absolutely love the initial design! Seeing an actual layout makes a huge difference! Once again, thank you so much! Can’t wait to decorate my entire home with you.” - Terrin
Styles Used: #Contemporary #Farmhouse #Coastal

Explore Real Projects

Our interior designers have created thousands of personalized designs for real clients. Explore by room, style, and budget to get ideas for your next room makeover.

Get Inspired

A small but chic office fit for mom and dad

Eunice, located in Denver, wanted to convert a small room in her home into an office. Organization was important to her and so was the color blue.

Next: Before Photos

Before

With awkward small windows and not a ton of space, Stafford (Eunice’s designer) made the most of the space with intentional, functional furniture and meaningful artwork.

Next: Ideas

Ideas

Eunice knew she wanted a clean and simple design (the office is not meant to be a distraction!) and Stafford took the design in a direction that was traditional with a few modern touches.

Next: Concepts

Concepts

The design had it all–storage space to hide clutter, the color blue (many shades of it!) and Stafford’s signature sophistication.

Next: Happy Client

Room complete

“We. Love. It! We would never have imagined that it could look this great; you have really made the most of the space!”

Mini Design Story
Living room makeover for a city dad and his kids

Charles, a single dad in New York City, needed a backdrop for his extensive pop art collection that was functional enough for his two young daughters to play in.

Next: Before Photos

Before

Classically, only the art and the electric guitar had been purchased. Joanna, Charles’ designer, was working with a blank slate.

Next: Ideas

Ideas

Based on his style survey and a quick call, Joanna was able to nail down the warm, mid-century modern, kid-friendly environment Charles was seeking.

Next: Concepts

Concepts

Joanna brought Charles’ personal style to life with a masculine bohemian color palette and complemented that with mid century modern, functional furniture.

Next: 3D Layout

3D Layout

Leaving space for kids to play, the living room had plenty of seating and style--just as Charles requested.

Next: Floorplan

Floorplan

Since Charles fell for the design just as it was, Joanna created a floor plan so he could install everything as he had seen in the 3D layout.

Next: Happy Client

Room complete

“My designer knew exactly what it was I was looking for. Bringing my new home to life was so fun!”

Full Design Story